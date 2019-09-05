  • ‘Enough, buddy': O.J. Simpson sounds off on Antonio Brown in Twitter video

    OAKLAND, Calif. - The drama surrounding Antonio Brown has a lot of people thinking enough already -- including O.J. Simpson, who sounded off on the wide receiver in a video posted Thursday on Twitter.

    “Antonio Brown, what’s happening? What’s going on with my fantasy team? I drafted Andrew Luck and 20 minutes later he retired. I drafted you, Antonio, because I admire your game,” Simpson said in the two-minute video.

    Simpson’s post came amid reports Brown, who was traded to the Raiders by the Pittsburgh Steelers, might be suspended after a heated exchange with the Raiders’ general manager over an Instagram post.

    Brown’s post showed a letter informing him that he would be fined for missing time during training camp.

    “Enough, buddy. You knew that you were going to get fined,” Simpson said. “The only people you’re making happy right now are the Pittsburgh Steelers.”

    Simpson’s advice for Brown was to play ball, cash the checks and move on without all the drama.

