OAKLAND, Calif. - The drama surrounding Antonio Brown has a lot of people thinking enough already -- including O.J. Simpson, who sounded off on the wide receiver in a video posted Thursday on Twitter.
“Antonio Brown, what’s happening? What’s going on with my fantasy team? I drafted Andrew Luck and 20 minutes later he retired. I drafted you, Antonio, because I admire your game,” Simpson said in the two-minute video.
Related Headlines
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to sports news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Simpson’s post came amid reports Brown, who was traded to the Raiders by the Pittsburgh Steelers, might be suspended after a heated exchange with the Raiders’ general manager over an Instagram post.
Brown’s post showed a letter informing him that he would be fined for missing time during training camp.
Antonio, Please!!! @AB84 @Raiders #RaidersNation #antoniobrown pic.twitter.com/vQNMLoZRvk— O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) September 5, 2019
“Enough, buddy. You knew that you were going to get fined,” Simpson said. “The only people you’re making happy right now are the Pittsburgh Steelers.”
Simpson’s advice for Brown was to play ball, cash the checks and move on without all the drama.
TRENDING NOW:
- Death of child who was reported kidnapped ruled a homicide
- Picture of a slice of cheese and chips for school lunch goes viral
- Timeline of abduction, search and discovery of Nalani Johnson
- VIDEO: Man arrested 4 months after 14-year-old boy was found in shallow grave
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}