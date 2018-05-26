Netflix holding open casting call for 'Mindhunter' series

PITTSBURGH - A popular Netflix series is holding another casting call locally for its "Mindhunter" series.
According to a Facebook event, casting agents will be at the Wigle Whiskey Barrelhouse and Whiskey Garden in the Spring Hill neighborhood on Thursday, June 7 from 5 to 10 p.m.
Casting agents are looking to fill a wide array of background roles.
Filming will take place in and around Pittsburgh.
People of all ages are encouraged to come.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
