Netflix holding open casting call for 'Mindhunter' series

    PITTSBURGH - A popular Netflix series is holding another casting call locally for its "Mindhunter" series.

    According to a Facebook event, casting agents will be at the Wigle Whiskey Barrelhouse and Whiskey Garden in the Spring Hill neighborhood on Thursday, June 7 from 5 to 10 p.m.

    Casting agents are looking to fill a wide array of background roles.

    Filming will take place in and around Pittsburgh.

    People of all ages are encouraged to come.

