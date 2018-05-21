0 Obamas sign multiyear deal with Netflix to make movies, TV shows

Former President Barack Obama has signed a multiyear deal with Netflix to produce films and television shows on the streaming service with former first lady Michelle Obama.

According to Netflix, the Obamas’ agreement includes scripted and unscripted series, documentaries and features produced by Higher Ground Productions.

“One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life, and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience,” the former president said in a statement. “That’s why Michelle and I are so excited to partner with Netflix – we hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world.”

The New York Times first reported in March that the Obamas were in negotiations with Netflix to produce shows, and learned that they don’t intend to use the platform to address President Donald Trump or conservatives.

Instead, Netflix said the plan is to highlight themes the president pursued during his terms in office.

“Barack and Michelle Obama are among the world’s most respected and highly-recognized public figures and are uniquely positioned to discover and highlight stories of people who make a difference in their communities and strive to change the world for the better,” Ted Sarandos, chief content officer for Netflix, told the Times.

“We are incredibly proud they have chosen to make Netflix the home for their formidable storytelling abilities,” he said.

Obama has also recently appeared on David Letterman’s Netflix interview series, “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.”

