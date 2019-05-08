A new bill would make a major change to conceal carry laws in Pennsylvania.
Republican State Representative Aaron Bernstine, who serves parts of Butler, Beaver and Lawrence counties, is pushing for gun owners to no longer need a license to carry a concealed firearm.
Under the bill, an optional license would be available and would be valid in other states.
There are currently only nine other states that don't require a concealed carry license.
