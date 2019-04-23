  • McCandless council approves plans to develop vacant property

    Updated:

    MCCANDLESS, Pa. - In a unanimous vote, McCandless council members voted to amend the zoning code that would allow for a senior living facility to be built on vacant property on Blazier Drive.

    Trader Horn closed in 2015 and previous plans for a Walmart were rejected by residents.

    The developer told Channel the plan is to not only build the facility, but to also add more to the property.

    We're learning more about the project, for Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories