A new advanced genome sequencing center in Shadyside will speed up health care procedures for some patients in dire circumstances.
The UPMC Genome Center, the only facility of its kind in Pennsylvania, will help doctors diagnose diseases and tailor treatments specifically to patients based on their DNA.
The UPMC Genome Center, the only facility of its kind in Pennsylvania, will help doctors diagnose diseases and tailor treatments specifically to patients based on their DNA.
Initial work will focus on infants at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC in the intensive care unit as well as hundreds of cancer patients at the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center just down the street from the genome center.
