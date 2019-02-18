New photo shared from set of Mister Rogers movie

Another photo has been shared from the highly-anticipated movie about the life of Mister Rogers, starring Tom Hanks.
Sony Pictures tweeted Monday, "According to Mister Rogers, 'There are three ways to ultimate success: The first way is to be kind. The second way is to be kind. The third way is to be kind.'”
The picture shows Hanks and another actor.
The movie is scheduled to be released in November and has been filming in Pittsburgh.
