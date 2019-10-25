PITTSBURGH - There is a new cancer care center coming to the Pittsburgh area – in part, inspired by Nick Cumer.
Cumer was one of the people killed in the mass shooting in Dayton in August 2019. The Washington native was murdered while shielding fellow interns.
Karen Wonders, the executive director of Maple Tree Cancer Alliance, said her organization has been rocked, but Cumer's memory is helping get them back on their feet.
His spirit helped inspire wonders to expand. They will be opening a new cancer care office in Pittsburgh in 2020, and it will be at no cost to cancer patients.
