PITTSBURGH - Allegheny County residents looking to buy a house could be eligible to receive a grant for their down payment.
Wells Fargo, NeighborWorks America and its network members NeighborWorks Western Pennsylvania and Neighborhood Housing Services announced Tuesday that the NeighborhoodLIFT program would be expanding to Allegheny County this fall. Using a $3.3 million commitment from Wells Fargo, the program is expected to create 175 homeowners in Allegheny County by offering $15,000 down payment assistance grants that require completion of a HUD-certified homebuyer education.
The assistance will become available on Nov. 4. Homebuyers can obtain mortgage financing from any participating lender and NeighborWorks Western Pennsylvania and NHS of Greater Berks will determine eligibility and administer the down payment assistance grants.
