PITTSBURGH - A new construction project is planned for the Garden Theater block on Pittsburgh's North Side.
Trek Development Group is proposing a project, including building a five-story apartment building with 50 units and storefronts.
It would be on North Avenue and Federal Street.
The proposal will be presented to the zoning board in the fall.
