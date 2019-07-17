  • New project proposed for Garden Theater block on North Side

    PITTSBURGH - A new construction project is planned for the Garden Theater block on Pittsburgh's North Side.

    Trek Development Group is proposing a project, including building a five-story apartment building with 50 units and storefronts.

    It would be on North Avenue and Federal Street.

    The proposal will be presented to the zoning board in the fall.

