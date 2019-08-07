Celebrity cook Steve Martorano will be opening a restaurant at Rivers Casino, according to a press release sent Tuesday.
Martorano first announced the restaurant last week during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The Rivers Casino restaurant, to be called "Martorano's Prime," will feature a mix of Martorano's Italian-American cuisine with steakhouse staples. The restaurant is expected to hold its grand opening in late 2019.
Pittsburgh Business Times
