  • New restaurant coming to Rivers Casino

    By: Luke Torrance  – Digital Producer, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    Celebrity cook Steve Martorano will be opening a restaurant at Rivers Casino, according to a press release sent Tuesday.

    Martorano first announced the restaurant last week during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The Rivers Casino restaurant, to be called "Martorano's Prime," will feature a mix of Martorano's Italian-American cuisine with steakhouse staples. The restaurant is expected to hold its grand opening in late 2019.

    Related Headlines

    Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Pittsburgh Business Times

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories