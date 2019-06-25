PITTSBURGH - A new 280-unit apartment complex will soon join the SouthSide Works.
Crews will break ground Wednesday on the project along Sidney Street.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive news alerts for Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The $56 million project is just steps away from UPMC's Rooney Sports Complex and walking distance to the SouthSide Works.
Young professionals say they are already looking into apartment availability.
"I really like South Side because it has a lot of good music and art and friendly people," said Peter Herman.
The area has been booming with development, but there have been struggles in recent years to fill empty storefronts. The hope is this new complex will help drive up that demand.
The developer said the hope is to have construction complete by summer 2021.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man killed trying to force way into home
- Woman taunts McDonald's employee for sleeping at work; turns out there's more to the story
- Undercover officers may be getting drunk on the job, Target 11 discovers
- VIDEO: Common drugs linked to dementia
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}