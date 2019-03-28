  • Newly licensed 16-year-old crashes into home after caught speeding

    FRANKLIN PARK, Pa. - A newly licensed teenager crashed a pickup truck into a home in Franklin Park late Wednesday night, leaving a hole in the side of the structure.

    Police said the 16-year-old driver was speeding before the crash about 11 p.m. on Brandt School Road. An officer clocked him going nearly 80 mph in a 35 mph zone and was unable to catch up with him, authorities said.

    The teenager, who police said will likely face charges, was taken to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh to be treated for injuries.

    A family was home at the time of the crash, and while they were not hurt, they are unable to go back inside until it is determined whether the home is inhabitable, police said. The home’s utilities have been shut off.

