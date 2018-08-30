  • No timeline for how long state prison system will remain on lockdown

    The Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections said it’s unclear how long the state prison system will remain on lockdown.

    Secretary John Wetzel told Channel 11 the move was made to protect staff and the inmates after a substance delivered through the mail caused 29 people to get sick and in many cases hospitalized.

    Testing on the substance continues, but it’s believed to be a form of synthetic cannabinoid, which is often colorless and odorless.

