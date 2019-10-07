  • North Allegheny SD to discuss possible redistricting with families

    WEXFORD, Pa. - Parents in the North Allegheny School District will have a chance Monday night to hear from district officials about plans for possible redistricting.

    The district said it has the largest enrollment ever, leading to large class sizes and overcrowding in schools.

    District officials are considering moving 500 elementary and middle school students to different schools for the 2020-21 school year.

    Portable classrooms have been brought in at Bradford Woods and Marshall Elementary schools, while Franklin Elementary is being doubled in size.

    The district said there is an imbalance between where students live and where they go to school. This proposal would help keep the same neighborhoods going to the same schools.

    Officials also said Marshall Middle School is so overcrowded that some students need to be moved to Ingomar Middle School.

    An informational meeting for district families will be held Monday at 7 p.m. at North Allegheny Senior High School.

    The school board will vote Oct. 23 on whether to approve the plan.

    CLICK HERE for more details about the potential redistricting, including which streets could be affected.

