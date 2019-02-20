NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. - Several police vehicles have blocked off part of Jones Avenue in North Braddock.
A Channel 11 photographer at the scene said the road is closed in the 600 block, but it's unclear if there is a specific building being investigated. There are several officials in the area wearing FBI jackets.
Download the WPXI News App for breaking news and alerts
Late last year, there were back-to-back shootings in that area.
Police arrested and charged 20-year-old Courde Day for both on Dec. 29.
This is a breaking story. Refresh this page for the latest details and watch Channel 11 News starting at 4 a.m. for more information.
TRENDING NOW:
- Snow, wintry mix moving in for Wednesday morning
- Here is a list of the national emergencies declared by the last seven presidents
- PennDOT announces vehicle restrictions for Wednesday storm
- VIDEO: 15-year-old shooting suspect charged with attempted homicide
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}