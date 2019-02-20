  • Police, FBI shut down road in North Braddock

    Updated:

    NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. - Several police vehicles have blocked off part of Jones Avenue in North Braddock.

    A Channel 11 photographer at the scene said the road is closed in the 600 block, but it's unclear if there is a specific building being investigated. There are several officials in the area wearing FBI jackets.

    Download the WPXI News App for breaking news and alerts

    Late last year, there were back-to-back shootings in that area.

    Police arrested and charged 20-year-old Courde Day for both on Dec. 29.

    This is a breaking story. Refresh this page for the latest details and watch Channel 11 News starting at 4 a.m. for more information.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories