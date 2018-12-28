Man accused of 2 separate shootings in North Braddock arrested

A man accused of two separate shootings in North Braddock has been arrested.
Courde Daye, 20, was taken into custody Friday morning in Munhall, according to police.
Daye, 20, is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery and firearms violations in the pair of shootings that took place Nov. 19 and 20 in the 600 block of Jones Avenue.
On Nov. 19, a 46-year-old man was shot several times in the leg while inside a cell phone store next to a day care.
The next day, an 85-year-old man was inside a nearby convenience store when Daye allegedly came in and opened fire, hitting the victim in the lower back, police said.
Daye is currently in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment.
