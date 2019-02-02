NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. - Investigators confirm one person was shot Friday night around 5 p.m. in North Braddock.
Chopper 11 flew over the scene on Jones Avenue just moments later.
The 25-year-old victim had multiple gunshot wounds, police said, and is currently in serious condition at an area hospital.
Channel 11 is working to learn more. Watch 11 at 11 for the latest details.
According to a release from Allegheny County Police, detectives are searching for two suspects who fled the scene prior to police arrival.
This is an area that's seen an uptick in violence in recent months.
There were back-to-back shootings near an area daycare in November. Police did arrest a suspect in those shootings.
