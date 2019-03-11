WEST VIEW BOROUGH, Pa. - A North Hills Middle School student was taken to Children’s Hospital Monday after being hit by a vehicle.
School district officials said the student was hit by the vehicle while walking in a crosswalk at the intersection of Jamaica Avenue and Highland Avenue around 7:20 a.m.
Police said the child suffered a minor injury.
School district officials said school counselors have talked with other middle school students who were at a nearby bus stop.
West View Borough police are investigating. Anyone who may have any information about the crash should call police.
WPXI's Marlisa Goldsmith is working to get the latest in the investigation for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
