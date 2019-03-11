  • North Hills student hit by vehicle

    Updated:

    WEST VIEW BOROUGH, Pa. - A North Hills Middle School student was taken to Children’s Hospital Monday after being hit by a vehicle.

    School district officials said the student was hit by the vehicle while walking in a crosswalk at the intersection of Jamaica Avenue and Highland Avenue around 7:20 a.m.

    Police said the child suffered a minor injury.

    School district officials said school counselors have talked with other middle school students who were at a nearby bus stop.   

    West View Borough police are investigating. Anyone who may have any information about the crash should call police.

