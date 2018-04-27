Nursing home workers suddenly let go

BADEN, Pa. - Workers at a local nursing home were suddenly let go when new ownership took over.
Concordia's acquisition of Villa Saint Joseph in Baden was publicly announced Thursday, but Channel 11 has learned that some employees were told Wednesday they wouldn't be keeping their jobs.
Sources told Channel 11 the acquisition led to sudden job cuts at the building off Route 65.
A spokesperson for Concordia confirmed for Channel 11 that 5 percent of the former staff were not given the chance to keep their positions as the result of "economic necessity."
"It is a faith-based community with a reputation for high quality care and we look forward to serving the people of Beaver County for many years. Concordia welcomes our new staff members and residents into the Concordia family."
Channel 11 asked the spokesperson if those employees that were eliminated would be offered unemployment or some sort of severance package. We are still waiting for a response.
