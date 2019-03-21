OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police have arrested the man they say is responsible for shooting and killing a 23-year-old in Oakland Township Wednesday morning.
Alec Miller was on the run for more than 24 hours after police discovered Maximilian Halterman's body inside a home on Davis Road.
For more about this on-going investigation, download the WPXI News App
"We do know there was some type of relationship between the two. Exactly what that is we haven’t determined yet," said Lt. Dan Ekis, Pennsylvania State Police Wednesday.
Breaking: I have just learned state police located and arrested murder suspect Alec Miller. Police located him in Franklin, Venango County. He is the Butler man accused of killing Max Halterman in Oakland Township yesterday.I’m working on getting more information right now. pic.twitter.com/vg6LuzplVv— Amy Marcinkiewicz (@WPXIAmy) March 21, 2019
Miller, 19, has a tattoo that says "murder" on his face.
Channel 11 is working to learn more about where and how Miller was arrested. Watch Channel 11 News at 5 for the latest breaking details.
TRENDING NOW:
- After focus on Rosfeld's response to shooting Rose, trial picking up for 3rd day
- Baby cough syrup recalled for possible bacteria contamination
- City council announces changes to proposed gun ban in Pittsburgh
- VIDEO: Family dealing with rare illness that impacts all 4 children
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}