    OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police have arrested the man they say is responsible for shooting and killing a 23-year-old in Oakland Township Wednesday morning.

    Alec Miller was on the run for more than 24 hours after police discovered Maximilian Halterman's body inside a home on Davis Road.

    "We do know there was some type of relationship between the two. Exactly what that is we haven’t determined yet," said Lt. Dan Ekis, Pennsylvania State Police Wednesday.

    Miller, 19, has a tattoo that says "murder" on his face. 

