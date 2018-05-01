Off-duty officer attacked in road rage incident

EAST FINLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - An off-duty police officer who works in Allegheny County was the victim of a road rage attack Monday morning in Washington County.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, the suspects are two men in their 30's who were driving a dark-colored truck and wearing camouflage.
Related Headlines
She's learning more about what led up to the road rage attack, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
Investigators told Channel 11 the suspect stopped in the middle of the road, got out of the truck and pointed a rifle at the victim's face.
Cara Sapida spoke to the victim's wife, who said she is thankful for the people who stopped and got her husband help.
TRENDING NOW:
- 4 taken to hospital after Port Authority bus, car collide downtown
- Paintball fight led 15-year-old to kill toddler in DeKalb, cop says
- Attorney general wants charges reinstated against fraternity brothers in Tim Piazza's hazing death
- VIDEO: Woman Delivers Her Own Baby in Hotel Room With Help of YouTube
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}