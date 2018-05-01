  • Off-duty officer attacked in road rage incident

    EAST FINLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - An off-duty police officer who works in Allegheny County was the victim of a road rage attack Monday morning in Washington County.  

    According to Pennsylvania State Police, the suspects are two men in their 30's who were driving a dark-colored truck and wearing camouflage.  

    Investigators told Channel 11 the suspect stopped in the middle of the road, got out of the truck and pointed a rifle at the victim's face.  

    Cara Sapida spoke to the victim's wife, who said she is thankful for the people who stopped and got her husband help.

