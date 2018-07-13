Officer seen handcuffing Washington Co. jail captain in video resigns

The police officer seen on surveillance video handcuffing a Washington County jail captain has resigned.
The incident from Memorial Day weekend caused concerns among local officials, and a former nurse at the jail told Channel 11 his decision caused the bizarre scene.
Erin Clarke talks to Washington’s mayor about the officer’s resignation, and what the city is focused on now, for Channel 11 News at 6:10 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- 13-year-old girl beheaded after seeing grandmother killed in Alabama cemetery
- 'See ya later, suckas!' Family writes unique obituary for 5-year-old cancer victim
- Special prosecutor being considered for Antwon Rose case
- VIDEO: 12 Russians Indicted in Mueller Probe
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}