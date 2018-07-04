  • Nurse speaks out about incident that led to cop cuffing jail guard

    A Washington County Jail nurse is speaking out for the first time about a video showing a Washington police officer handcuff the jail’s guard captain.

    Cara Sapida talks with the nurse to learn more about the incident, as well as what happened later off camera, for Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m.

    The incident started when nurse Ronald Markle refused to admit a suspect with a head injury, citing state laws.

    When the captain agreed with him, the officer attempted to arrest her.

