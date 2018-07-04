  • Fire official: Firework caused fire that damaged two homes in Arnold

    ARNOLD, Pa. - A firework caused a fire that damaged two homes in Westmoreland County overnight.

    According to neighbors, flames could be seen shooting from both homes along 3rd Avenue in Arnold around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

    The fire chief told Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer that it appears a firework landed on the roof of one of the homes. The flames then spread to the home next door.

    Both homes are abandoned, fire officials said.

    Neighbors who live on either side of the damaged homes evacuated as a precaution. One man we spoke with grabbed his 3-year-old son and got out quickly.

    “It makes me feel a little uneasy,” said Erskine Metcalf. “Sleeping in the middle of the night, you have fires. No one lives there so anything could have happened.”

    Fire officials said nobody was hurt.

     
     

