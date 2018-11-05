Ohio Taco Bell confirms case of hepatitis A

WARREN, Oh. - A Taco Bell in Warren, Ohio, has a confirmed case of hepatitis A, according to our NBC affiliate WFMJ.
The worker is on leave and the restaurant on Elm Road is being thoroughly sanitized.
According to WFMJ, another eight employees were also tested for the virus after showing symptoms.
The Warren City Health Department told WFMJ that simply eating at the restaurant is not a cause for panic.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hepatitis A usually spreads when a person unknowingly ingests the virus from objects, food or drinks contaminated by small, undetected amounts of stool from an infected person. Hepatitis A can also spread from close personal contact with an infected person such as through sex or caring for someone who is ill.
The following are symptoms of Hepatitis A:
- Fever
- Fatigue
- Loss of appetite
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Abdominal pain
- Dark urine
- Diarrhea
- Clay-colored stools
- Joint pain
- Jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes)
