Ohio Valley Hospital could become part of Heritage Valley Health System

    ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. - Struggling Ohio Valley Hospital could soon become a part of the Heritage Valley Health System.

    Ohio Valley Hospital said its been struggling financially, challenged by higher operating costs and lower reimbursements.

    The independent hospital in Kennedy Township plans to merge with Heritage Valley Health System, which has hospitals in Beaver County and Sewickley, and outpatient centers throughout the region.

    Ohio Valley Hospital was established in the 1890s as a place to treat railroad workers. It now has 124 beds and 250 physicians.

    The hospital said their board of directors spent the last eight months reviewing their options -- choosing the merger as the best way to continue to operate and allow for the best treatment of their patients.

    Both nonprofits have no signed a letter of intent, which after review, would become final this fall.

