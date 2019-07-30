  • Old Braddock furniture building to be converted into art studio

    BRADDOCK, Pa. - There's going to be new life for the old Ohringer Furniture building in Braddock.

    The building will be transformed into a studio for 37 artists.

    "In five years no one will be able to recognize this place. They will not recognize that we were empty. There were empty buildings here. It's going to be hustle and it's going to be bustle," Braddock Borough Manager Deborah Brown said.

