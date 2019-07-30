BRADDOCK, Pa. - There's going to be new life for the old Ohringer Furniture building in Braddock.
The building will be transformed into a studio for 37 artists.
"In five years no one will be able to recognize this place. They will not recognize that we were empty. There were empty buildings here. It's going to be hustle and it's going to be bustle," Braddock Borough Manager Deborah Brown said.
Watch the full report from Channel 11's Erin Clarke above to learn how the artists will be picked.
