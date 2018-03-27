One investigation leads to two arrests for sheriff's deputies

PITTSBURGH - One investigation lead to two arrests for sheriff’s deputies, including that of a murder suspect.
Deputies were searching for Jermaine Rodgers, 18, of Wilkinsburg, who was wanted on suspicion of holding a teenager against her will in a Wilkinsburg apartment for four days in January.
He was also wanted on a bench warrant stemming from receiving stolen property and fleeing and eluding law enforcement charges.
TRENDING NOW:
- Knock on door leads to man being shot while girlfriend, child home
- MUST SEE: Baby on way for couple whose engagement, wedding photos with third-wheel went viral
- Off-duty officer brings assault rifle to 'March for our Lives' rally
- VIDEO: Stranger Helps Struggling Mother During Nightmare Trip to Target
Working off a tip, deputies went to a home on Swissvale Avenue in Wilkinsburg to arrest Rodgers.
When they arrived, he ran out the back door, where deputies were able to capture him, investigators said.
According to deputies, several other people were in the home, including Ivan Brice, who was hiding in the basement. When deputies found him, he gave them a fake name, investigators said.
Using new mobile fingerprinting scanners, deputies were able to confirm Brice’s identity, investigators said.
They also discovered he was wanted on suspicion of involvement in the January homicide of Devlen Prosdocimo on Wilmer Driver in the city of Pittsburgh.
Both men were arrested.
Brice is also facing charges of providing false identification to law enforcement.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}