New pop-up experience opening in Pittsburgh area features 6 holiday-themed rooms

A new Christmas experience is coming to Pittsburgh this holiday season.

The Naughty & Nice Christmas Experience opens on Nov. 20 at North Park Lounge in Gibsonia.

The space has six rooms, each with its own theme — like Frosty’s, Whoville and the North Pole. Each room has a signature cocktail, photo ops and is full of over-the-top decor.

On some nights, holiday characters will even make an apperance.

The Naughty & Nice Christmas experience is open through Jan. 4, with new tickets dropped weekly. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

