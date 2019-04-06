LATROBE, Pa. - One person was killed in a motorcycle crash near St. Vincent College in Westmoreland County.
Channel 11 has learned the motorcycle rider has died.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to WestmorelandCounty news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
The crash happened just before 6 p.m. Saturday on St. Vincent Drive near Brouwers Road. St. Vincent Road is closed while police investigate.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}