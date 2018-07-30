One Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH - If you played the Powerball for Saturday night's drawing search your pockets, cup holders, wallets and drawers for your ticket. One sold in our area is worth $1 million, according to lottery officials.
The ticket correctly matched all five white balls drawn but not the red ball.
Here are the winning white ball numbers: 22-27-46-56-65.
The ticket was sold at the Stop & Shop on Ardmore Boulevard, lottery officials said. The store gets a $5,000 bonus for selling a winning ticket.
Lottery winners have one year to claim their prize.
The jackpot for Wednesday's Powerball drawing is now at an estimate $187 million.
You can watch the lottery drawings at daily at 7 p.m. on Channel 11. Mega Millions and Powerball drawings air during Channel 11 News 11 at 11.
TRENDING NOW:
- Identity released of man killed after he, 2 others jumped from Pittsburgh bridge
- Family caged woman with autism, made her eat mother's ashes, court records say
- Flash mob wedding surprises crowd in Market Square
- VIDEO: Ancient shark teeth unearthed after heavy flooding
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}