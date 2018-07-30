  • One Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Allegheny County

    PITTSBURGH - If you played the Powerball for Saturday night's drawing search your pockets, cup holders, wallets and drawers for your ticket. One sold in our area is worth $1 million, according to lottery officials.

    The ticket correctly matched all five white balls drawn but not the red ball.

    Here are the winning white ball numbers: 22-27-46-56-65.

    The ticket was sold at the Stop & Shop on Ardmore Boulevard, lottery officials said. The store gets a $5,000 bonus for selling a winning ticket.

    Lottery winners have one year to claim their prize.

    The jackpot for Wednesday's Powerball drawing is now at an estimate $187 million.

