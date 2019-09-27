  • Opening of Koppel Bridge delayed, forcing continued detours

    By: Amy Marcinkiewicz

    LAWRENCE CO., Pa. - It will be months before people will be able to drive between Koppel and North Sewickley Township again, as the opening of the new Koppel Bridge is being pushed back.

    Construction has been going on for some time, but in August, officials demolished the 102-year-old structure – shutting off the fastest way to get to and from Ellwood City and Beaver Falls.

    Now people are learning a water line issue is pushing back the new bridge’s opening.

