    Slopes at Seven Springs and Hidden Valley resorts will be open for skiing and snowboarding Saturday and Sunday.

    The resorts’ snowmaking teams have been working since Nov. 8 to get the slopes ready, according to a news release.

    Hours for the slopes at both resorts will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

    Seven Springs opening weekend ski and snowboard tickets are $52 per adult and $42 per child ages 6-11.

    Hidden Valley opening weekend ski and snowboard tickets are $34 per adult and $27 per child ages 6-11.

