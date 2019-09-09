  • Hunters reminded of rules about bringing deer harvested out of state back to PA

    PITTSBURGH - If you're heading out of state to go deer hunting and want to bring the animal back, there are certain rules in place to help slow the spread of chronic wasting disease, officials with the Pennsylvania Game Commission said.

    The agency said there are now 25 states and three Canadian provinces where high-risk animal parts cannot be imported to Pennsylvania.

    Those parts of the animal include the head, spinal cord, spleen and skull plate with attached antlers if there's no visible material.

    Hunters are still allowed to transport meat from the animal as long as the backbone is not present. 

