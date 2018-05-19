  • Owner of drug, alcohol recovery homes to sue health department over inspections

    Updated:

    The owner of a group of drug and alcohol recovery homes is planning on suing the Allegheny County Health Department over inspections.

    Recovery United Pittsburgh operates five homes in and around Pittsburgh.

    Traditionally, those have been governed under the federal Fair Housing Act. 

    But Recovery United Pittsburgh President John Miller said the Health Department wants to treat his properties as boarding houses, which they can inspect.

    The unique legal battle that could impact a key section of the fight against opioids on 11 at 11.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Owner of drug, alcohol recovery homes to sue health department over inspections

  • Headline Goes Here

    Health department: Droppings, dead mouse found at North Side restaurant

  • Headline Goes Here

    UPMC notifying patients after employee tests positive for tuberculosis