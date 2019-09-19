  • Owner to demolish the Wholey building in the Strip District

    By: Tim Schooley  – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    PITTSBURGH - The lighted fish is set to sink.

    The ownership of the New Federal Cold Storage building at 1501 Smallman confirm they are pushing forward with a plan to demolish the block-sized relic of a structure to make way for a new 21-story office project.

    Matt Cassin, a partner of New York-based JMC Holdings, said the company has issued a Request for Proposals to hire a contractor to demolish the 336,0000-square-foot structure, best known to Strip District visitors as the Wholey building, with its fish-festooned sign on the side and three-foot-wide concrete walls.

    

