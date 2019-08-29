A Pennsylvania court has ruled that making a gun-like gesture with your hand can be a crime.
The case is based in Lancaster County.
A superior court ruled the motion made by Stephen Kirchner made his neighbor feel unsafe.
He was ordered to pay $100 and court costs.
