  • Pa. court rules making 'gun-like gesture' with your hand is a crime

    Updated:

    A Pennsylvania court has ruled that making a gun-like gesture with your hand can be a crime.

    The case is based in Lancaster County.

    A superior court ruled the motion made by Stephen Kirchner made his neighbor feel unsafe.

    He was ordered to pay $100 and court costs.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories