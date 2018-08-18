HARRISBURG, Pa. - A grand jury report on sexual abuse of children by priests could pave the way for other states to start their own investigations.
New York's state attorney general is considering teaming up with local district attorneys to begin an investigation.
Pennsylvania's investigation identified more than 300 'predator priests.'
It is now seen as the most exhaustive effort by any state.
Victims are still coming forward in the wake of Tuesday's grand jury report.
Channel 11 contacted the district attorney's offices in the Pittsburgh and Greensburg dioceses.
A spokesperson for the Allegheny County District Attorney told Channel 11 the office has not received any new allegations.
