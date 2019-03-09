  • Pa. issued 15,000 Real IDs during first week

    Updated:

    15,000 people have gotten their Real IDs since they became available a week ago.

    According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the demand for the new identification has created long lines at some drivers license centers.

    They plan to move around employees to cut down on wait times.

    You must have a Real ID by October of next year to fly or enter a federal building.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories