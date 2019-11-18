PITTSBURGH - A bill in the Pennsylvania legislature could soon put radar technology in the hands of local police.
The Pennsylvania House Transportation Committee was scheduled to vote on the bill today.
Pennsylvania law allows state police to use radar guns to enforce speed, but not local police.
No other state nationwide prevents local police from using radar.
