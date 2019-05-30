Pa. ranked among safest states in the country, new study says

A new study is ranking the most dangerous states in the country, and Pennsylvania is among the safest.
The most dangerous state is New Mexico, according to the study conducted by SafeHome.org.
Pennsylvania ranks 38th on the list, while New Hampshire is first.
The study analyzed several categories, including violent crimes, thefts and aggravated assaults.
