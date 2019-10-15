A man is in custody after leading police on a chase in Washington County, according to dispatchers.
Officials told Channel 11 a South Strabane officer pulled over a stolen car after spotting it at Tanger Outlets, but the driver rammed the officer's car and took off.
BREAKING: a man is in custody after he lead police on a car chase from the Tanger Outlets, to 79, to the Houston exit. Officials say he rammed his car into a police car, tried to run away, but was caught @WPXI— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) October 15, 2019
Dispatchers said he crashed at the Houston Exit off of I-79 and ran away on foot, but he was arrested nearby.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pa. youth football coach facing possible fine after blowout win
- First snow of season: It's coming this week to parts of area
- Marine veteran says he was kicked out of local Applebee's
- VIDEO: Local school bus driver arrested on suspicion of DUI, according to school officials
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}