    A man is in custody after leading police on a chase in Washington County, according to dispatchers. 

    Officials told Channel 11 a South Strabane officer pulled over a stolen car after spotting it at Tanger Outlets, but the driver rammed the officer's car and took off.

    Dispatchers said he crashed at the Houston Exit off of I-79 and ran away on foot, but he was arrested nearby. 

