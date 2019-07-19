Parents in a Pennsylvania school district are being threatened with losing custody of their children if they don't pay their school lunch debt.
A letter was sent to parents in Wyoming Valley West, near Wilkes-Barre.
It said the district will take them to court for failing to provide food for their children.
"Hopefully that gets their attention and it certainly did, didn't it? I mean if you think about it you're here this morning because some parent's crying foul over he or she doesn't want to pay a debt. A debt attributable to feeding their kids. How shameful!" said Charles Coslett, the district's solicitor.
The district is owed more than $20,000 by about a thousand families.
Legal experts said the letter is legal, but the chances of a child being taken away are slim.
