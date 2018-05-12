  • Pa. state representative closes offices due to threat

    GREENE Co., Pa. - A Pennsylvania state representative was forced to close her offices due to a threat Friday. 

    According to a Facebook post, State Rep. Pam Snyder said all of her district offices are closed “until further notice” due to the recent threat. 

    The Facebook post said the threat was made to Snyder's "offices and staff."

    The Facebook post said the threat was made to Snyder’s “offices and staff.” 

    Snyder has offices in Carmichaels, Waynesburg, Brownsville, Rogersville, Wind Ridge, Mt. Morris, and Harrisburg. 

    Snyder said in the post that authorities were informed and are investigating the threat. 
    However, it is unclear where or when the threat was made.

