Pa. state representative closes offices due to threat

GREENE Co., Pa. - A Pennsylvania state representative was forced to close her offices due to a threat Friday.
According to a Facebook post, State Rep. Pam Snyder said all of her district offices are closed “until further notice” due to the recent threat.
We're working to learn more about the threat and how long her offices may be closed -- for 11 at 11.
The Facebook post said the threat was made to Snyder’s “offices and staff.”
Snyder has offices in Carmichaels, Waynesburg, Brownsville, Rogersville, Wind Ridge, Mt. Morris, and Harrisburg.
Snyder said in the post that authorities were informed and are investigating the threat.
However, it is unclear where or when the threat was made.
