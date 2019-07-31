  • Pa. Turnpike Commission planning to crack down on those who skip tolls

    The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is planning to crack down on drivers who aren't paying their tolls.

    According to our news partners at Butler Radio, the commission will go after anyone who owes more than $500.

    If you don't pay, your name could be passed to the district attorney and you could face jail time.

    Channel 11 reported earlier this week that some drivers have stopped using their EZ Pass after claiming wrong charges.

