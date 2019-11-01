PITTSBURGH - Part of the Pennsylvania Turnpike will close over the weekend to allow crews to erect bridge beams for a new bridge being built, according to agency officials.
The highway will be shut down westbound between the Pittsburgh Exit, #57, and the Allegheny Valley Exit, #48 starting just before midnight Saturday until 5 a.m. Sunday.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The work is being done to replace the Saltsburg Road Bridge, which goes over the Turnpike in Plum Borough at milepost 53.6.
Due to daylight saving time also occurring that night, Turnpike officials said the work may be completed prior to 5 a.m.
Drivers traveling westbound on the Turnpike will be given the following suggested detour:
Exit at Pittsburgh Interchange and travel:
• I-376 west (16 miles) to
• I-279 north (Ft. Duquesne Bridge), bear right on bridge to
• State Route 28 north (23 miles) to
• Harmarville Exit, State Route 910 east (.1 mile)
• Left onto Freeport Road (.7 mile)
• Reenter I-76 at the Allegheny Valley Interchange, Exit 48
• Follow signs to Ohio and west.
TRENDING NOW:
- Thousands without power, trees and wires down after heavy rain, strong winds hit region
- 1 dead, 2 hurt after multi-vehicle crash in Beaver County
- Is how we wash our hands and use sanitizer ineffective against fighting the flu?
- VIDEO: Overturned car pulled from Pine Creek in Shaler after crash
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}