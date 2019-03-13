  • Pa. Walmart greeter gifted new wheelchair as he starts new position

    A Walmart greeter with cerebral palsy is starting a new position next month with a special gift.

    He'll be doing his job as a self-service checkout host with a new powered wheelchair.

    It was a gift from workers at a custom wheelchair company. Now, Adam Catlin of Middleburg will be able to do anything his job asks of him.

    "He has the ability to adjust his speeds.  Everything is adjustable on this chair because, as things change with Adam, this chair will change with him," said Michael Dicello of Quantum Rehab.

    Catlin used to greet people while sitting in a chair. Now he'll be able to welcome shoppers at eye level.

    The new wheelchair is completely customized for Catlin, even down to the color, which is orange to represent his favorite baseball team: the Baltimore Orioles.

