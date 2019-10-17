  • Paid local extras wanted for new Netflix thriller starring Jason Momoa

    Extras Casting is looking for paid background actors in Pittsburgh for the new Netflix thriller "Sweet Girl," starring Jason Momoa.

    The open casting call will take place on Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in downtown Pittsburgh.

    According to the release, the casting company is looking for kids, teens, adults and senior citizens of all ethnicities. 

    The casting department said thousands of people will be employed over the course of filming and no experience is necessary. 

    For more information, visit movieextrapittsburgh.com

