Extras Casting is looking for paid background actors in Pittsburgh for the new Netflix thriller "Sweet Girl," starring Jason Momoa.
The open casting call will take place on Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in downtown Pittsburgh.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to entertainment news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
According to the release, the casting company is looking for kids, teens, adults and senior citizens of all ethnicities.
The casting department said thousands of people will be employed over the course of filming and no experience is necessary.
For more information, visit movieextrapittsburgh.com
TRENDING NOW:
- Pennsylvania pizza shop introduces 'hempperoni' pizza
- Daylight saving time 2019: When does it end; when do we turn the clocks back?
- Marine furious with CVS manager's handling of military photo
- VIDEO: ExxonMobil scouting for potential cracker site in Beaver County
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}