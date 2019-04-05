Parkland, Pittsburgh students to take a stand against violence together

PITTSBURGH - Students from Taylor Allderdice High School will be among hundreds of others to take a stand against violence this week.
They'll be joined by students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida where 17 people were killed last year during a mass shooting.
Students will attend an assembly at Taylor Allderdice on Friday and then visit the Tree of Life Synagogue.
This is part of a "three days of healing, resilience and community building" being held by the The Center For Loving Kindness and Civic Engagement of the JCC of Greater Pittsburgh.
We're following what will be big day for the students, on Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- FBI: DNA results show boy found in Kentucky is not missing Illinois boy
- Police searching for 2 men after driver nearly hits officer while fleeing from traffic stop
- PHOTOS: Allegheny County Most Wanted: Firearm-related crimes
- VIDEO: Bill introduced to fight ‘pink tax’ on women
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}